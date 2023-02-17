CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At a public forum hosted by Ferguson Township, residents learned new details about a January oil spill.

At the start of the meeting, Assistant Township Manager, Jaymes Progar, said, “The goal tonight is to provide you with some information to inform you of how we work with these agencies as a township, whose role is what in a situation like the oil spill.”

The forum was held at Baileyville Community Hall on Thursday, as residents impacted by the January 14 spill on Minnesota Street gathered to learn more about the incident. Officials said the forum was conceived after a “Coffee and Conversation” with residents, many looking to share their thoughts on how the incident was handled with the Township.

At the meeting, State College Borough Water Authority Executive Director, Brian Heiser, said they will be testing the water they provide in the area for four quarters.

“Our first round of samples have come back with a non-detect for any indicators of fuel oil in the groundwater,” Heiser said.

While representatives from Ferguson Township, the State College Borough Water Authority and Centre Emergency Management were all in attendance, there was one major player absent from the forum: the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Township officials said the DEP is serving as the primary point of contact for the incident. While there was a question-and-answer portion at the forum, most answers were deferred to the agency.

“We are here to do what we can because building these relationships or just being available to give you the information that we can give you is a priority for us,” Township Manager Centrice Martin said.

Officials spent time providing resources to residents if an incident like the spill were to happen again, starting with calling 911 and downloading the Centre County CodeRed emergency notification system.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Any time you have an inkling, it doesn’t hurt to call because obviously if something is delayed, the situation gets worse and we have a situation like we had this past spill,” Stormwater Engineer Aaron Jolin said.