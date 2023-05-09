STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ferguson Township in State College earned a LEED GOLD certification this February for their work in energy and environmental design through construction.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). It is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

Ferguson Township achieved LEED GOLD certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC said. “Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Ferguson Township is creating a path forward through their LEED certification.”