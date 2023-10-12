CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fall bulk waste collection will take place in Ferguson Township next week.
From Monday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 20, residential customers in the Ferguson Township Regional Refuse and Recycling Program may place household items that have been properly prepared by the curb for free pick-up and disposal.
Collection will take place on customers’ normal day of service.
All items for disposal must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the regular trash collection day even for customers who typically receive door service.
Items being accepted include:
- furniture
- bedding
- appliances
- electronics
- wood and lumber
- tires
- carpeting
- glass panes
Items that will not be accepted include:
- liquid paints and solvents
- batteries
- concrete, bricks and stones
- railroad ties
- propane tanks
- dead animals
- tires bigger than 20″
- items that cannot fit into the collection truck or that are too heavy or large for two workers to lift
Residents are asked to properly prepare these items before placing them out for collection. Full guidelines on how to prepare items, as well as limitations on what is being accepted for disposal, are available on Ferguson Township’s website.
Residents who miss the scheduled collection may contact Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority to arrange a pick-up but will be assessed a fee.