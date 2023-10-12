CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fall bulk waste collection will take place in Ferguson Township next week.

From Monday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 20, residential customers in the Ferguson Township Regional Refuse and Recycling Program may place household items that have been properly prepared by the curb for free pick-up and disposal.

Collection will take place on customers’ normal day of service.

All items for disposal must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the regular trash collection day even for customers who typically receive door service.

Items being accepted include:

furniture

bedding

appliances

electronics

wood and lumber

tires

carpeting

glass panes

Items that will not be accepted include:

liquid paints and solvents

batteries

concrete, bricks and stones

railroad ties

propane tanks

dead animals

tires bigger than 20″

items that cannot fit into the collection truck or that are too heavy or large for two workers to lift

Residents are asked to properly prepare these items before placing them out for collection. Full guidelines on how to prepare items, as well as limitations on what is being accepted for disposal, are available on Ferguson Township’s website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Residents who miss the scheduled collection may contact Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority to arrange a pick-up but will be assessed a fee.