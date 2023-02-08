CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ferguson Township will be holding a public forum for residents of the community about the Saturday, Jan. 14 oil spill.

Residents are welcome to join the township staff and regional stakeholders at the forum at the Baileyville Community Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The heating oil spill which originated from Minnesota Street and entered into a small stream.

The forum will focus on the impact of the oil spill incident, the communications response, and guide residents on who to contact during an environmental emergency.

Additionally, the Township hopes to address concerns over unintended environmental impacts on residents, livestock, and the agricultural community as a whole. Centre Region Emergency Management and State College Borough Water Authority will be on hand to provide insight into their role in environmental crises and the maintenance of safe drinking water.

Representatives attending include, but are not limited to:

Ferguson Township Manager Centrice Martin

Ferguson Township Chief of Police John Petrick

Ferguson Township Stormwater Engineer Aaron Jolin

Centre Region Acting Fire Director & Emergency Management Coordinator Shawn Kauffman

State College Borough Water Authority Executive Director Brian Heiser

Residents with questions and concerns regarding the Minnesota Street spill are urged to contact the PaDEP at (570) 327-3636.