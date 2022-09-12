CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bridge Street bridge which crosses the Stonycreek River in Ferndale Borough, officially became the PFC Lee David Meadows Memorial Bridge.

The dedication ceremony was held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. on the Ferndale side of the river.

“Thursday’s dedication ceremony will be near and dear to heart, and not because of having been able to get this accomplished,” state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) said. “At the age of 10 I adopted Lee Meadows as my hero and I wasn’t alone in looking up to him in that way. He was a very special person to a great many people and his death hit residents of Ferndale hard. Renaming the bridge in his honor will help preserve the memory of someone who I will never forget.”

The ceremony included speeches by Meadows family members and classmates. A time for fellowship will be held afterward in the Ferndale Fireman’s Recreation Hall at 618 Westinghouse Ave.

“Everybody that met him, I’ve never heard a bad word from anybody. Even guys that would get mad and fight, they’d end up laughing at each other. He was just a very unique man, he liked to laugh and kept everybody else laughing,” Bob “Farmer” Forgas said.

PFC Meadows was born on Oct. 1, 1951 and graduated from Ferndale Area High School in 1969. He had enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War, beginning his tour on June 23, 1970 with the Army`s 1st Aviation Brigade, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry, C Troop as an observation/scout helicopter repairer. He died Sept. 15, 1970, when his helicopter took on hostile fire and crashed in Quang Tin Province.

PFC Meadows was honored posthumously with the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and Army Good Conduct Medal.