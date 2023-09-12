EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Festival of Books in the Alleghenies returns to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Libraries of Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties.

The Festival of Books will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Veterans Park in historic downtown Ebensburg and will feature over 50 authors selling and signing books and reading from their titles.

On Saturday, the event will host numerous food trucks, face painting artists and even Spider-Man. Those attending can participate in a Book Quest literary trivia game for a chance to win prizes or stop by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown table to learn more about their interactive writing workshop.

Tickets are available for purchase online and raise funds for local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Libraries.

Imagination Library gifts books every month to children from birth until age five at no cost to the family in participating areas. There are no financial restrictions to a child’s eligibility and parents and guardians can enroll their child through the organization’s website.

Although Dolly Parton’s organization helps set up local programs, each Imagination Library relies on local funds to exist. This year’s Festival of Books is focusing on raising funds to support the Imagination Libraries in Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties.

The Festival of Books has set a fundraising goal of $6,000, that’s $2,000 for each of the benefitting libraries.

More information, including other ways to support the cause, can be found online and on Facebook.