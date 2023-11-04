CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An area non-profit is looking for participants to decorate Christmas trees this holiday season.

Mature Resource is hosting the Festival of the Trees at the Dimeling Senior Residence throughout the month of December and is asking local businesses to participate.

Interested businesses and organizations are asked to bring an artificial Christmas tree to the Dimeling Lobby and decorate it according to a theme representing their business or mission, or a theme of their choosing.

While there is no size limit for the trees, organizers are asking that no lights be placed on them due to electrical restraints.

All trees must be set up and decorated by Tuesday, Nov. 28 to participate. Contestants are responsible for removing their trees no later than Jan. 3, 2024.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view the trees during the Clearfield Revitalization Cooperation’s Taste of the Town Spirit Tour on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 – 9 p.m. when they make a stop at the Dimeling.

To register, call the Dimeling Senior Residence at 814-765-2696, ext. 344.