STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania John Fetterman is continuing to move across the state, and he made a stop at the Penn Stater hotel for the State College Democrats Fall Dinner Sunday evening.

During his stop on Oct. 2, Fetterman began by restating his claim that Republican gubernatorial candidate for governor Doug Mastriano and his opponent, Mehmet Oz, are too radical for Pennsylvania.

“The difference between them is one of them wears a five thousand dollar suit,” Fetterman said. “But they’re just as dangerous and we need to make sure what is on the line in this race.”

Fetterman addressed his health, as he is still recovering from the stroke that he suffered in May. He fired back at Oz on his claims that his health makes him unfit for office.

“What kind of a doctor wants somebody that was sick to stay sick. What an inspiring campaign.”

A recent poll from Emerson College Polling found that 27 percent of voters believe Fetterman’s stroke is making it less likely for them to support him. U.S. Senator Bob Casey was also at the event and stressed to the crowd the importance of having Fetterman’s vote in the Senate.

“Can’t be certain that we’ll be able to do well in every other state,” Casey said. “So what if we are down to 49 on election night? We’re going to need John’s vote on so much in light of what we’ve had to vote on in the last two years.”

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta was defeated by Fetterman in the primary but has continued campaigning for them across the state. As he has moved across the state, he says that the first issue on people’s minds is often abortion.

“The issues are very clear I think first on on people’s minds is abortion access,” Kenyatta said. “And you have two folks at the top of the Republican ticket who want to ban all abortion.”