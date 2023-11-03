BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has announced that $2,000,000 has been secured for a housing project in Everett Borough.

The funding for the Permanent Supportive Housing project was secured after the U.S. Senate passed its first bipartisan FY24 appropriations bill on Thursday, Nov. 2. The legislative package includes millions of dollars in funding for Agriculture, Rural Development, the Food and Drug Administration; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to the project in Everett, the bills will fund projects in Pennsylvania ranging from agriculture research to homelessness assistance to veterans’ health care.

Hardwoods Permanent Supportive Housing project will address housing needs in Everett Borough by providing long-term affordable housing and support services to low-income Pennsylvanians.

Senator Fetterman worked with his colleagues in the Senate to secure funds that will benefit the entire commonwealth. The Senate’s bipartisan process stands in stark contrast to the House’s partisan approach to funding the government by passing appropriations bills that are littered with extreme social policy riders.

“I am proud to have secured these critical funds for the people I was elected to represent during my first annual appropriations process. These projects will benefit our rural communities and farmers, our servicemembers and veterans, our unhoused population, and so many other Pennsylvanians,” Senator Fetterman said. “Investing in these communities is critical. I ran for this Senate seat to fight for the people and places that are typically left behind by Washington. This funding is a good start to get this community what it needs and deserves — but it can’t be the end of our work here. I will never stop fighting for federal investment in Bedford County, and communities all across the commonwealth.”

In addition, the appropriations bills funds programs that will benefit Pa., including:

Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA, and Related Agencies

Fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with no new restrictions on eligibility

Fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); and the school lunch program

$1.8 billion for agriculture research

Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies

$120.1 million for total military construction funding for Pennsylvania

$20.2 billion for FY24 and $24.4 billion in FY25 for the Toxic Exposure Fund

Over $2 billion more funding than FY23 for mental health services, including suicide prevention outreach, the Veterans Crisis Line, and addiction services

Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies