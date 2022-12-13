ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Christmas less than two weeks away a few children gave some holiday cheer to Ridgway residents.

5th graders from Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School (FSG) caroled through the streets of Ridgway on Tuesday, December 13th.

They sang at the courthouse, the gazebo, in front of businesses, and finished at the Ridgmont Nursing Home. This is the 15th year they have done it and it’s the first time since the COVID pandemic hit that they are visiting the nursing home.

“It’s for the people it’s for the community and the kids,” Elementary Music Teacher Jason Phipps said. “Getting kids up and singing is such an important thing in this day and age and right now it’s kinda gotten lost and they kinda forgot about it. So now it’s time to bring it all back and show everybody what we’re all made of.”

Phipps also mentioned that his favorite part is seeing the smiles on the kid’s and adults’ faces when singing.