STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved.

The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m.

One man that was involved is described as being Black with shoulder-length dreadlocks and

wearing a white sweatshirt. The other man involved reportedly had a lighter complexion with short hair and was wearing a plaid shirt.

State College police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.