CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria is teaming up with Lacue Chevrolet Buick for the holiday spirit of giving.

The Fill a Truck Toy Drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The two companies are collecting unwrapped gifts for children within the community.

A free photo with Santa is given for every donation and Ashes 2 Grace Photography will be taking the photos. There will also be a Mr. and Mrs. Santa Clause meet and greet. All ages are invited to attend.

Toys can be dropped off from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and photos with Santa will be available from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Snacks will be provided and music will be provided by Wild Wille.

The events will take place at Lacue Chevrolet Buick, which is located at 1003 4th Avenue in Patton.