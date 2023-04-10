STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank is continuing the process of moving to a new location.

At the most recent meeting, the College Township Council approved the final land development plan for the food bank’s new space.

The food bank is set to move into a building occupied by Apple Hill Antiques at 169 Gerald Street, just off of East College Avenue.

“It’s really exciting,” Executive Director Allayn Beck said. “It’s going to expand what we’re doing. It’s going to double our size and we’re going to better be able to serve the entire county.”

The plan details new renovations to the building, including a new loading dock and an additional pantry to meet high demand.

“We won’t close this building until we can move into the next one,” Beck said. “So, we might be closed a couple weeks but it won’t be anything different than the holiday time.”

Beck said the new space is set to open up some time next spring.