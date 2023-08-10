CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area Connector Project is moving along.

The final Planning and Environmental Linkages report, also known as the PEL study, was released by PennDOT this week.

The PEL study looked at what transportation improvements could be made in southern Centre County and why they are needed.

This included looking at how the existing roadway and traffic conditions contribute to safety concerns in the study area and how the roadway network in the study area lacks continuity.

“Now that we’re moving, recommending the final PEL, now we’re going to take all of that information and we narrow it down to three corridors,” District Portfolio Manager Eric Murnyack said. “We’re going to take that and refine it to make sure what we put on that map is what’s actually there. So, it’s boots on the ground now.”

Right now, there are three potential routes narrowed down for the project.

Murnyack said the next step for the project will be more public meetings in the spring focused on the National Environmental Policy Act Process.

In a press release, PennDOT said they expect to continue performing field verification of environmental features within the new study area. As part of the NEPA phase, PennDOT will refine alternative corridors to minimize impacts. It will also update traffic models to refine alignment and interchange configuration.

You can read the full results of the study here.