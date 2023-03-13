JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–For the third year, Carpenter Financial Services visited the Bishop McCort Catholic High School to provide a brief personal financial literacy course.

Carpenter Financial Services has sponsored the financial literacy coursework at Bishop McCort since the Fall of 2021. The course teaches students the basics of saving, spending and building healthy money habits.

On Monday, March 13, co-owner Joe Carpenter returned to his alma mater to give students extra guidance. For two periods, he gave students advice on defining good and bad debt, compounding, net worth and investing in mutual funds.

Carpenter said it’s essential for students to know the basics of financial literacy at a young age. The main thing he wants students to take away is to pay themselves first.

That means investing in long-term financial well-being such as savings or retirement.

“The key principle we’re trying to teach them today is pay yourself first. So once you get your first job, you take 20 percent off the top, and then you decide what kind of car you’re going to drive,” Carpenter said. “What kind of house you’re going to live in? How many times you’re going to go out to eat, and what kind of clothes you’re going to wear? If you’re able to start paying attention young, and pat themselves first, they’ll be much better off because of it in the long run.”

According to CNBC, around 64% percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Carpenter said his best advice to consumers is to spend less than what they make.