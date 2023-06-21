CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Emporium is now open for business, a few days ahead of schedule.

The store, located on E. Fourth Street in Emporium, closed on Saturday, June 10, for renovations.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that everything finished up a few days ahead of schedule and the store reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Store hours will be Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store phone number is 814-616-2382.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com