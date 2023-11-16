BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fiore Toyota in Hollidaysburg donated $30,000 dollars on Wednesday to backpack programs across multiple school districts in the area.

The money was evenly distributed to six school districts including Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Central, Tyrone, Bellwood and Claysburg-Kimmel, giving immediate funds necessary for schools to provide children with food on weekends.

Dealership Owner, Dan Fiore said it’s their way of giving back to the many local families that have supported them over the years.

The Fiore employees also enjoyed being part of the opportunity to give to these backpack programs as the money directly impacts their local schools and the holiday season gives everyone a chance to make a difference.

Fiore Toyota donated $5,000 to the Altoona Area School District

Fiore Toyota donated $5,000 to the Claysburg-Kimmel School District

Fiore Toyota donated $5,000 to the Central School District

Fiore Toyota donated $5,000 to the Bellwood School District

Fiore Toyota donated $5,000 to the Tyrone School District

Fiore Toyota donated $5,000 to the Hollidaysburg School District

David Aboud, from the Mountain Lion Backpack Program, reported an increase in the number of students seeking food on weekends compared to last year, and this donation will help.

“I have received reports from parents of how excited the kids are,” Aboud said. “Even the teachers tell us the kids are excited to see what’s in their bag and what will be available for them that weekend and it’s obviously something that they like and they need.”

Backpack programs ensure that kids won’t go hungry. You can learn more about these programs by visiting the school district’s websites.