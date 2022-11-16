HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Fiore Toyota awarded $12,500 to local schools’ Backpack Programs to help feed children on Wednesday.

Fiore Toyota, of Hollidaysburg, showed support for the programs by giving $2,500 checks to five Blair County school districts. Recipients included Altoona, Spring Cove, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone and Bellwood school districts.

The Backpack Programs help support children in the area to make sure they get an adequate amount of food and nourishment both during the school year and throughout the summer. The program feeds up to 900 elementary school students per district and survives off the support they get from local businesses each year.

Billie Egan : Mountain Lion Backpack Program – Altoona Area School District.

Bonnie Hammel : Scarlet Dragon Packs – Spring Cove School District.

Donna Taylor / Susanne Glover : Tiger Backpack Program – Hollidaysburg School District.

Amy Martin-Shanafelt : Golden Eagle Backpack Program – Tyrone School District.

Amy Martin-Shanafelt : Northern Blair Backpack Program – Bellwood School District.

Representatives from the backpack programs along with staff from Fiore Toyota were part of the check presentations.”We appreciate their hard work for our dealership and their great appreciation to help support our local community,” Chad Confer, Pre-Owned Manager for Fiore, said.