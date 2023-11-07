CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event filled with music, dancing, food and games of chance will be taking place at the Clearfield fairgrounds to help support the Clearfield Borough Volunteer Fire Department.

The first-ever Fire Ball Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Clearfield fairgrounds Expo I building. The event will feature music by The Moore Brothers, a cash bar, raffles, 50/50’s and other fun activities.

Tickets cost $20 per person and all funds raised go towards the fire department. Tickets can be purchased from fire department members or at the event. Doors open at 5 p.m. and food will be served at 6 p.m. The event ends at 10 p.m.

Anyone wanting tickets or who wants to provide a raffle item or make a sponsorship donation can reach out to the Clearfield Borough Volunteer Fire Department or Mayor Mason Strouse on Facebook.