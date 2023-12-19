HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon home was nearly engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire along Mifflin Street in Huntingdon, right behind Sheetz.

The Huntingdon Regional Fire Rescue Chief said it was almost a nearly engulfed internal fire but there were no injuries.

As of 9:56 p.m., Mifflin Street is closed between 13th and 14th Street. The house was heavily damaged, as seen in the photos below.

The Fire Marshal is now investigating.