CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Power Products in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside.

First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are not sure what caused the fire yet or if the building is a total loss.

Crews were on scene putting out the fire until 6:30 a.m. WTAJ is working on confirming any injuries.

