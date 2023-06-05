CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders are at the scene of a 2-alarm house fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Ferguson Township.

The call came in around noon, June 5, for a home on the 1100 block of West Beaver Avenue. Heavy smoke was seen coming from a second-floor window.

Alpha Fire confirmed that a passerby noticed the smoke and called 911.

Alpha also said that no one was home at the time and the family pet was able to get out of the house on its own.

There was no word on any damage done to the home.