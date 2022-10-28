BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township.

Crews on scene tell WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. Crews expect to be on scene for a while as they continue to soak everything. At this time they don’t know what started the fire.

Both Old Rt. 22 and Foot of Ten Road are closed. The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Details are limited, stick with WTAJ both on air and online for the latest details.