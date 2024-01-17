CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments responded Tuesday morning to a fire at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course clubhouse in Curwensville.

Rescue Hose & Fire, along with other departments, responded around 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. Initial reports said flames were coming from the roof of the clubhouse at 122 William, Cemetery Road in Ferguson Township.

Due to the time, poor road conditions, and potential for water supply issues, a second alarm was called, Rescue Hose & Fire said. Upon arrival, the fire was found above the ceiling and in the roof area. With multiple departments responding, it was reported that the fire was under control within nine minutes after arriving on the scene.

Rescue Hose & Fire said it’s worth noting that a third alarm was never struck and even some of the second alarm units were canceled and that the roof didn’t collapse.

The State Police Fire Marshall determined the cause to be electrical, according to a post by Rescue Hose. They said the fire would impact the clubhouse owner’s ability to run the business for a “significant” amount of time.

No injuries were reported.

The department also gave thanks to Goodman’s Foodliner in Curwensville for donating food to first responders at the scene.

Rescue Hose said the following departments assisted: Grampian Penn Bloom Vol. Fire Company, Mahaffey Fire Department, Irvona Fire Company, Hyde Fire Department, Clearfield Fire Dept., Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, Glendale Vol. Fire Dept., Brady Twp. Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Inc., Madera Fire Co. and Houtzdale Fire Company No. 1.