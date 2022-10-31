CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31.

According to their Facebook posts, the fire departments did not detect any hazardous gasses upon their inspection and classes continued for the day.

Later in the day, the school announced that they had turned off the gas in the high school and would do the same on Tuesday. The high school is the only building that will be operating on a flexible instruction day. High school students will be working remotely, and all other students in the district will go to school as normal.