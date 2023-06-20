ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Altoona firefighters are working with other departments and community organizations to make sure that no child goes cold this winter through their annual golf tournament.

Thirty-four teams hit the links Monday, June 19 at Park Hills for the eighth year.

Fire departments from Butler, Reading and others came to support Operation Warm, an initiative where they work to supply coats to elementary students in the Altoona Area School District.

Close to five thousand coats have been donated in the school district so far.

“It is great to see the kids walking to school with winter coats on,” President of the Altoona Firefighters Union, Patrick Miller said. “That’s what the main goal of the firefighters are throughout the state, not only here in Altoona but across the state, to supply the kids with those coats to make sure they are warm in the winter time.”

Miller also said it always warms their hearts when they see the kids they gave the coats to in the communities that they serve.