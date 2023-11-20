ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire departments responded to a house fire on Monday night in Altoona.

A home on the 800 block of Frankstown Road caught fire in the evening on Nov. 20 and multiple crews were called to the scene to help fight the fire. The road in that area was shut down and traffic was being diverted.

Details about the fire are limited at this time but according to a crew member on scene they were able to get everyone out of the house.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.