CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two residents in Centre County are without a home after a fire tore through it Thursday.

Numerous emergency crews were called around 3 p.m. to Armagast Road in Benner Township, according to Centre County dispatch.

Firefighters from five different are departments battled the blaze until it was marked under control, according to dispatch. There were no injuries reported.

Benner Township fire

Currently, the road is closed as crews clean up the scene, dispatch said.

The home is considered to be a complete loss, dispatch said. The Red Cross was called to assist the two people and a dog that lived there.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined but a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

Bellefonte, Milesburg, Pleasant Gap, Alpha and Walker Township fire departments were called to the fire.