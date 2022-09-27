JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Punxsutawney that has caused serious damage.
The fire reportedly started on the 500 Block of Sutton Street. A WTAJ crew is on scene and we’re told at least one home is a total loss.
Details remain limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
