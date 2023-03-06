HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Mount Union family is left without a home after a damaging fire on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to Maxwell Street on March 6 at around midday after a neighbor called in the fire. Once crews arrived they found heavy fire on the back side of the house, according to the Mount Union Fire Chief Chris Shinners.

Shinners said no one from the family was home at the time, except for the family’s pet. The pet did not survive the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started on the back porch of the home, according to Shinner. The home was also deemed a total loss.

A cause for the fire has not been determined as a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is still investigating.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time.