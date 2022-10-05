CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire near Curwensville Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a mobile home at 9:17 a.m. along Addleman Lane. The trailer home was reportedly fully engulfed in flames. State police said the fire marshal was sent to the scene.

Hyde Fire Department and the Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville responded to the fire.

No further details are released at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.