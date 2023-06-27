CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene of a vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County Tuesday evening.

According to the Clearfield County Department of Emergency Services, the crash occurred at mile marker 127 eastbound in Bradford Township. 511PA says the crash is 5.3 miles east of Exit 123 and a lane restriction is in place.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police are investigating the crash. Details surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.

WTAJ has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.