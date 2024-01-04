JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County home was damaged on Thursday after a fire broke out in the basement.

Crews were called to a home on 12th Avenue in Brockway for a report of a fire. They arrived to find the basement engulfed, according to the Chief of the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company Mike Hoskavich.

“Nobody home at the time, thankfully, no injuries,” Hoskavich said. “To our knowledge, everything at this point is accidental, obviously pending investigation.

The fire did spread to the upstairs area and caused some heat damage, but the house is not a total loss. Hoskavich added that he believes that more than half the home can be saved.

Four people lived at the home and the American Red Cross was called to help assist them.