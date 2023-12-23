HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – A family has been displaced after fire broke out Saturday morning in Huntingdon County.

According to Huntingdon County Emergency Dispatch, Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene of a fire in a single floor home near Penn Woods Road and Yucca Lane around 9:45 a.m.

With the support of fire departments from Huntingdon Regional, Three Springs, Trough Creek, Smithfield, Mapleton, Mt. Union, Stone Creek, Belleville, Allensville and McVeytown, they were able to extinguish the fire by around 11:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported but the home is not safe to occupy and the Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.