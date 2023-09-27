BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wednesday morning fire has left two people without a home in Blair County.

The fire broke out at a home on Everett Road in East Freedom, tearing a hole through the structure.

While details are limited and the fire marshal is heading to the scene, we were told one woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and her husband went with her, but he wasn’t injured.

