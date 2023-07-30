CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seventeen fire companies assisted in a large fire that broke out in Grampian early Sunday morning, destroying the residents.

According to a Facebook post from the Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, crews were called out around 2:05 a.m. on July 30 for a structure fire along Main Street in Grampian Borough. When Grampian Fire Company arrived, they requested a 2nd alarm due to the size of the building.

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Photos: Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company

Engine Tanker 9 and Engine Rescue 9 both responded with a total of 12 members. There were 16 additional companies called to the scene from Clearfield, Jefferson and Indiana counties. Crews were on scene until about 10:30 a.m.

Details surrounding what caused the fire are still unknown, however, crews told WTAJ that nobody was in the residents at the time.

This story will be updated as we learn more. Stick with WTAJ News on-air and online for the latest.