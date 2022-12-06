HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday.

The firefighter was killed after he was hit by a vehicle on Route 22 while working on the scene of another crash sometime before 8 a.m., according to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum. The coroner said the name of the firefighter is currently being withheld as family members are notified.

The Mapleton Fire Department announced the firefighter was a member of their department as they expressed their sorrow on social media.

We are all struggling during this hard time. Firefighters in every company are a team, a second family, whenever we lose one of our own, it’s a different kind of pain. Statment from Mapleton Fire Department.



The Boalsburg Fire Company also gave their thoughts and prayers to the Mapleton Fire Department once they heard about the accident.

