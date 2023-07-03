BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews were sent to a barn fire in Blair County early Monday morning.

The fire broke out along Clover Creek Road in Woodbury around 5 a.m. According to Williamsburg Fire Chief Travis Prough, the fire started around 4 a.m. and was fully involved when crews arrived.

Prough said several pieces of equipment could have started the fire but the official cause is still under investigation. At least 11 fire departments responded to the scene.

Further details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.