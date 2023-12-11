CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were sent to a dwelling fire just outside of Philipsburg Monday afternoon.

Crews were sent to Pine Hill Lane near Port Matilda Highway just after 2 p.m. According to the Philipsburg Fire Department Chief John Huber, the fire was well-involved when they arrived. The structure is a total loss.

Hope Fire Company said 911 advised the structure was possibly part of a camp several hundred yards off Route 322. Chief Huber said access to the scene was difficult and water was shuttled to help fight the blaze.

Traffic on Port Matilda Highway was slow-moving as a lane restriction was put in place by fire crews. A state police fire marshall was called to investigate the fire.