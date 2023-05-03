CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were sent to the scene of a farmhouse fire in Clearfield County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. for a house fire at the intersection of Deer Creek Road and Schoonover Road in Graham Township. According to Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Chad Baughman, two floors of the home were engulfed in flames and they were unable to go inside due to water supply issues.

The fire spread to a barn but it was contained. No one was injured in the fire and the farmhouse was destroyed. Dispatch initially reported the farmhouse was believed to be abandoned. However, the home was occupied, according to Deputy Chief Baughman.

Hope Fire Company was sent to assist the Morris Township Fire Company. State police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

As of 6:10 p.m., the road has reopened to residential traffic.