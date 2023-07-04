BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters were sent to a home in Blair County Tuesday afternoon for an electrical fire.

Crews were sent to the home along Mill Road in Allegheny Township after fire and smoke were reported. According to Allegheny Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Glunt, an electrical fire started in the basement.

The fire was ultimately extinguished and everyone inside the home was able to get out without any injuries.

Deputy Chief Glunt said a fire marshall is also being sent to the scene. Further details remain limited at this time.

