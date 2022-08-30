CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL), Director Workforce Care, and the Pennsylvania National Guard are teaming up to bring a community event to honor and celebrate the lives taken on September 11, 2001, at the DuBois Country Club.

This is the first WPAL Glow Golf outing and with it comes many other activities for community members to enjoy.

The golfing event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 1:30 p.m. But the events activities will actually begin the day before.

Starting Friday, Sept. at 3 p.m. members can stop by for free health assessments as well as a public barbeque. The event honors local first responders.

“We’re going to provide a free bbq for the local community, and at the same time offer some free health testing. So you can get your blood sugar checked, you can have your blood drawn for lipid testing amongst a variety of other tests just as a free service to the community,” Executive Director of WPAL Aaron Beatty said.

On Friday it is considered “Touch a Chopper” day in which individuals will be able to come to see and touch a Blackhawk helicopter as well as other emergency vehicles.

On Saturday the golf tournament will kick off. There is still room for teams. This will include 9 holes during the day. Breaking off and enjoying a barbeque and then playing 9 more holes in the dark. There will be LED strips on the course as well as each individual getting a glow-in-the-dark ball.

You can register online at www.wpalglowgolf.org.