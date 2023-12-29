(WTAJ) — As everyone across Central Pennsylvania rings in the new year, some will lace up their hiking boots to prepare for a First Day Hike.

Several state parks across our region will be hosting hikes on Monday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the new year. Each park has miles of trails and forests to explore and each First Day Hike offers a little more such as campfires, snacks and t-shirts.

Here are some state parks offering First Day Hikes:

Hikers are welcome to meet at the Canoe Creek Education Center for the free First Day Hike. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy hot chocolate and roast marshmallows and the hike begins at 2 p.m.

This hike consists of several different trails making up 2.5 miles of the Greenwood Loop. Hikers will meet at the park office and be joined by a park educator and Standing Stone Trail Club volunteer Kristin Joivell. The hike begins at 1 p.m.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available and no registration for the hike is required. Everyone ages 5 and up are welcome.

The 4th Annual First Day Hike at Trough Creek State Park is free and will offer two separate hike options. One option will be for those who prefer a longer hike. Hikers will meet at the old museum near Pavilion One at 1 p.m.

After the hike, there will be a fire along with cookies, coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs and s’mores. No registration for the hike is required.

Hikers can join Shawnee State Park staff and the Friends Group for a hike on Felton Trail. Everyone will meet at Pavilion Seven at 11 a.m.

After the hike, a campfire will be held along with snacks and some giveaways. Shirts and stickers will also be available to buy.

This hike consists of two-mile trails including a loop along Westrick, Herman Fields and Reed Trails. There will also be a 3.5-mile hike option for those wanting a longer hike to the end of Rhody Trail overlooking Wyerough Cove of the lake.

Hikers will meet at the Pickerel Pond Parking Area along Beaver Valley Road and the hike begins at 10 a.m.