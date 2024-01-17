HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The First Energy Corp. has announced there will be a planned power outage in order to upgrade its facilities.

The outage will be on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and is planned to last four hours from 8 a.m. – noon. The outage will affect customers on several streets and roads near Jones Street.

In the event of an unforeseen emergency or inclement weather, the planned outage will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 30, during the same time frame. First Energy reminds all customers that they will also be receiving a phone message the day of the outage to remind them.

Some ways to prepare for a planned outage are:

If you are using a backup generator for emergency power, follow the instructions and use it safely. Never connect a generator directly to your home’s electrical system without a proper isolation device.

If a member of the household depends on electrically operated life-support, have a plan in place, such as an extra battery.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Make sure all devices are fully charged.

Know how to manually open garage doors and electric gates.

Use a flashlight or battery-powered lantern for light, candles can be a fire hazard.

Turn off or unplug televisions, VCRs, DVD players, stereos, computers and appliances that use electric motors until power is restored.

Keep warm safely, put on extra clothes or wrap up in blankets. Do not use gas stoves, charcoal grills or other open flame hear sources for warmth because they may cause carbon monoxide gas to build up inside the home.

Any additional questions should be directed to First Energy Corp. either on their website or at 1-888-544-4877.