BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford.

The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Kenny Fetterman became a part of the Jeep culture a few years ago. He knew that his full-time hobby was something that others could appreciate, especially in Bedford County.

He took his idea, approached Downtown Bedford Incorporated, and got the green light. He believes the turnout will be successful because of the number of jeeps in the area and outdoor activities.

“Downtown Bedford Inc’s reaction was that it was a great idea because they’ve noticed so many Jeeps you see around town,” Fetterman said. “Being in Bedford County has a lot to offer in terms of outdoor recreation. So, there are a lot of jeeps in the area, people that have the jeep lifestyle. So they’ll definitely love the idea.”

Over 100 jeeps will be showcased along Fort Bedford Park next to the museum. These jeeps range from new editions to classic jeeps from the 40s.

Main Street Manager of Downtown Bedford Inc Lindsey Salas said multiple other events would occur throughout the afternoon. That means various vendors and interactive activities for all ages.

“We will have axe throwing for adults and kids. We’ll have kayak rentals available,” Salas said. “There will be cornhole boards here if you want just to throw cornhole bowls for fun. We’ll have different vendors, food vendors, craft vendors, and local merchants attending. So it’s going to be a day full of fun, and we’re going to have musical entertainment.”

In addition, folks get a chance to “duck a jeep.” That trend among Jeep enthusiasts is placing a rubber duck on top of a Jeep that you admire. When Jeep owners receive a duck, it’s considered a random act of kindness.

The event will be selling rubber ducks for $10. The Jeep that earns the most ducks wins the DBI’s People Choice award. Additionally, they’ll win a Big Frig cooler. Every duck purchased will have one raffle ticket to enter to win one of the five kids’ BMX bikes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Fetterman said that since advertising the event, he’d received positive feedback and thinks the turnout will be well. While Jeep events are not new, it’s a first in the Central PA area.

“It’s something different. It’s something fresh and new,” Fetterman said. “So I think the response is going to be great. So far, there’s not been a negative response to anything that’s happened so far.”