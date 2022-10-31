ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center.

Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

This is the second restaurant for the couple and the second Firehouse Subs location in the greater Johnstown-Altoona area.

The pair opened Johnstown’s Firehouse Subs restaurant in 2015 and were eager to continue growing the brand across central Pennsylvania. The mission and values of the Firehouse Subs brand aligned perfectly with those of Altoona’s residents.

Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger

“As lifelong residents of this area, opening our second location in Altoona is a ‘pinch me’ moment for us,” Missy Kreutzberger said. “We grew up traveling to Johnstown and Altoona for shopping and dining, and are thrilled to now share our hearty and flavorful subs with the residents of Altoona while giving back to the area’s local first responder heroes through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

Melissa and Kelly are dedicated to the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $80,000 to first responder organizations across the greater Johnstown-Altoona area, including a recent grant to Patton Fire Company worth over $17,000.

A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing it to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

The restaurant will offer steamed-to-perfection subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders, third-party delivery or Rapid Rescue To Go® takeout service at the counter inside. Additionally, in-house catering services are also offered to guests to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.