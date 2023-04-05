STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown State College Improvement District is bringing back its First Friday events for residents.

15 businesses and organizations will gather at MLK Plaza on Friday, April 7.

“It’s a great event that we think brings the community downtown and gives exposure to businesses that they may not have ever stepped foot in,” Executive Direct Lee Anne Jeffries said.

The April festival will also feature free live music from the band The Skoal Brothers. They’ll be in the plaza starting at 5:30 p.m.

You can park for free if you visit the Downtown State College Improvement District Office, also located in MLK Plaza. Parking validations will also be available from participating merchants offering free parking accommodations in Pugh, Fraser and Beaver garages.

DSCID is bringing something new to the event this year: a First Friday Sidewalk Sale will be set up with local stores. April businesses and hours can be found here.

“I think the thing that we get out of this is people come, they enjoy,” Jeffries said. “They say, ‘Oh I wouldn’t go here but there was something going on and I really enjoyed visiting so I’ll be back.'”

April’s event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.