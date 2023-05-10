ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amazon is the new kid on the block in Altoona, and here’s your first look inside the new delivery station warehouse.

The Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse, like Altoona’s facility, is often called “the last mile” by Amazon, saying that this is the last mile between you and your package.

Why Altoona? According to Amazon Area Manager Rodney Allen, the company is always looking for growth and improvement and saw a specific need for a location in the Altoona/Johnstown area.

Each day they receive an estimated 1000 packages, Allen said.

Amazon has more than 50 employees at the Altoona location — and still hiring — who all make a minimum of $16 an hour. Allen said they also have dozens of delivery workers through a third-party company in the area.

“Amazon’s goal is to be Earth’s most customer-centric company.” Amazon Area Manager Rodney Allen

Allen said that the Altoona facility also offers a program similar to DoorDash called “Amazon Flex.” The program allows those who want to work any hours to go to the Altoona location, get packages and deliver them and get paid. It was not mentioned how much a flex driver will make.

While most have part-time hours with the option to work more hours, employees receive benefits such as healthcare and others that full-time employment offers.

From flexible hours to employee perks like an upcoming BBQ, Allen said this is the best job he’s had and has worked for 3 other major companies.

While this location was said to be smaller, Allen tells us that the Altoona facility offers a unique location to show its support to its employees. They have a lactating room, which offers nursing mothers the opportunity to comfortably breastfeed as needed in a private location, as well as an ablution room where employees can wash before prayer, according to their beliefs.

The Altoona location also employs five assistant managers.

Since opening, the company has already started making an impact on our local community and already donated $1,000 to Blair Family Services during their first week.

“We welcome Amazon into our business community. Amazon brings a globally recognized corporate brand to our local market along with many flexible job options with room to grow.” Stephen Mcknight, President and CEO of The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation

The Altoona building, which had been empty for roughly seven years, is currently owned by Energy Center Associates, paperwork shows. Owners were reportedly trying to sell the building and lease the first floor in 2015, but the entire property had since gone up for sale.