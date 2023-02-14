CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– First responders were awarded for their bravery and life-saving measures in a January apartment fire in Centre County.

Members of State College police, Boalsburg fire, Alpha fire, Centre Hall fire and Centre Lifelink EMS were awarded for their heroics by the Harris Township Board of Supervisors during a meeting Monday. A bystander also helped crews by doing whatever he was needed such as putting out hose lines and moving ladders.

Alpha fire took to Facebook to congratulate their members Captain Rob Nese, firefighter Talia Cholach, Assistant Chief Tony Berrena, firefighter Mat Farre, and Lieutenant Dan Kearney, for their help in battling the fire.

On Jan. 14, a fire broke out at an apartment at the Centre Estates in Boalsburg. Chief of Boalsburg Fire Company Van Winter said that flames were shooting out of a window on the second floor in front of the building.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters quickly learned that there was someone still trapped inside. Quickly, firefighters got a ladder set up at a window at the backside of the residence where the person was and smashed it to get the woman out.

“She was actually at the window in the back half,” Winters told a WTAJ News crew at the scene in January. ” Crews went up (the ladder), broke the window and made entry, and got the victim out. Brought them down the ladder and transported them to Mount Nittany hospital.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A firefighter also suffered an injury while battling the blaze.