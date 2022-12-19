JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a fire that broke out at a home in Henderson Township on Friday where first responders found an older woman dead.

On Dec. 16 around 7:10 p.m., state police in Punxsutawney said they were called to the scene of a residential fire along Route 119. Through further investigation, an 84-year-old woman was found dead in the home.

Troopers said there are no suspicions of foul play at this time, and her death was ruled accidental. The investigation remains ongoing.

Crews that responded to the fire include the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit, Sykesville Fire Department, Big Run Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department, Brady Township Fire Department, Sandy Township Fire Department, DuBois Fire Department, Punxsutawney Fire Department, McCalmont Fire Department, Du-San EMS, Sykesville EMS and Jefferson County EMS